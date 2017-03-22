GIF GIF via Kyle Jarrett Dickinson

What happens when you invite a Subaru to go off-roading in the Badlands with a Jeep group? In the case of Kyle Jarrett Dickinson’s lifted 2005 Impreza 2.5 RS, it holds its own for obvious reasons. I mean, just look at this thing. This is an apocalypse-ready sedan if there ever was one.

First you see the expected off-road build come through the pipe—very nice, but no big deal.



Then you see a nice, small family sedan with teeth and a big orange flag come through:



We asked Dickinson what all he’d done to make his Impreza be able to slam every mall-crawling 4x4 into the ground, and he listed off a sizable but shorter than expected list of mods. Cut and folded fenders and bumpers, Subaru Forester top hats, 1" top end strut spacers, Impreza King Raised Springs on Impreza KYB struts and 25mm ISC Suspension wheel spacer adapters allow him the extra ground clearance and space to fit 15" x 7" Cragar V-5 wheels with 235/75R15 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires. A 3/16" steel skid plate was added for underbody protection as well.



Other than that, Dickinson says his car is a largely stock Impreza 2.5 RS, with off-brand unequal length stainless steel headers, two of the car’s three cats deleted and a Borla ProXS muffler—although he intends to swap out some of the exhaust components soon. Custom headlights that have individual lenses for blinkers and high beams (with Rigid Industries D2 LED pods for low beams) and Amazon-sourced LED flood pods complete the look.



Here it is climbing a snowbank because it can a little while after the Badlands trip:



I mean, why not? More unlikely off-roaders, please.



[H/T demented warlok!]

