Brace yourselves, the Honda Civic Type R is coming. The once forbidden fruit will brave its way across the ocean so that we in the Land of the Free may finally enjoy the ultimate Honda hoon-machine. With an estimated price around $35,000, it won’t be too bad when the payments kick in, yo—if you can find one.



I have been told by a dealer contact that these will be incredibly limited; some dealers may only get one, while other dealers may get none at all. It’s likely the Civic Type R will be a bit more difficult to get your hands on compared to other uber-compacts. You may want to start calling your local Honda store to see when they are taking deposits.

According to Honda, the first batch of Civic Type R hatchbacks will reach dealerships late spring. While Honda has not yet given specific pricing, they did say the Type R will have an MSRP in the mid-$30,000 range. That seems about right compared to other 300+ horsepower pocket rockets that are on the market, like the Ford Focus RS, Volkswagen Golf R and Subaru WRX STI.

A six-speed manual will be the only transmission offered. And unlike the competition which allows you to chose various trims and options the Type R will exclusivity come in Touring trim.

Honda says the Civic Type R is set to make its American debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 12. Of course, the Civic Type R isn’t for everyone with its over the top aero kit, and front-wheel-drive layout, but you know what they say: “It ain’t a tight car if it’s not a Type R.”

