If you find the F-Type R or the F-Type SVR a little out of your price range and you don’t want the V6, this new base model F-Type might be the one for you. Starting at $59,000, it has 296 horsepower that will surely accomplish most things in life. Like walking your dog. Visiting the dentist. Graduating from business school.

In fact, I think I hear a little Ford Focus RS in there.