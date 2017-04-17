The Jaguar F-Type is by far one of the greatest-sounding cars currently on the market. Both the V8 and the V6 versions scream, snarl, crackle and cackle. And the newly announced four-cylinder version sounds pretty damn good, too.

If you find the F-Type R or the F-Type SVR a little out of your price range and you don’t want the V6, this new base model F-Type might be the one for you. Starting at $59,000, it has 296 horsepower that will surely accomplish most things in life. Like walking your dog. Visiting the dentist. Graduating from business school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, I think I hear a little Ford Focus RS in there.

Jaaaaaaaaag-U-Are

The Jaguar F-Type R Coupe Is A Spectacle For Everyone But You
The Jaguar F-Type SVR Is A 575 Horsepower Screaming Track Day Lunatic 
Is The Jaguar F-Type SVR Good Enough To Take Down The Corvette Grand Sport?