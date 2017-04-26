I didn’t buy the last Forza Horizon 3 snow and ice expansion. I reasoned that traction issues were already ruining the game for me, so why get the expansion where even less traction was basically guaranteed. But this new Hot Wheels expansion looks like very much my shit.
As I mentioned in my first Forza Horizon 3 review, the game’s power lies in the fact that it’s a welcomed break from the constraints of reality. You get to do things you’d never be able to do in real life or a simulator. Flooring your Pagani on miles and miles of looping Hot Wheels racetracks definitely satisfies that need.