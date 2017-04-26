The expansion will also open up a new location in Australia. Hot Wheels fans will recognize cars like the Twin Mill, the Rip Rod and the Boneshaker. According to a press release from today, there will be six new themed islands off the Australian coast all connected by Hot Wheels tracks. And there will be dinosaurs. Dinosaurs!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to a new Barn Find, the new cars will include the 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill, 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker, 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod, 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang, 2016 Jeep Trailcat, 2016 Zenvo ST1, 2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38, 2010 Pagani Zonda R and 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49.

It’ll be available on May 9 for both Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs and can be had with either the expansion pass or for $19.99.

Take a look at the trailer because good God it’s colorful.