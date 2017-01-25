The Ford GT Puts Out A Stonking 647 Horsepower And Will Do 216 MPHMichael BallabanToday 12:23amFiled to: Ford GT2017 Ford GTFord749EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Anytime we asked Ford for definitive specs on the new Ford GT, we were always met with vague answers. “More than 600 horsepower,” it was said. But now we know the exact figures – 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque out of its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. Advertisement That’s good enough for 216 miles per hour, just one tick mark off of a LaFerrari. And for drivability’s sake, Ford says it’ll produce 90 percent of peak torque at 3,500 RPM. And it sounds pretty good, too:As if to provide some sort of comparison, Ford says that the GT will best both a McLaren 675LT and a Ferrari 458 Speciale around Calabogie Motorsports Park (?????????) in Canada. Maybe the Nurburgring was busy the past few years. Advertisement But for a better comparison, Ford also said it’ll weigh a tad over 3,000 pounds, which would slot it neatly between those two fancy European cars in terms of power-to-weight ratio, with 4.72 pounds/horsepower. (Some quick math will tell you that the thing should actually weigh 3,054 pounds.)Do you really care about silly horsepower to weight ratios though? You do not. All you need to know is that it’ll be fast enough to rip your flesh from your bones in the most pleasant, adrenaline-fueled way possible. You’ll be smiling as you’re screaming.Recommended StoriesIf Ford Rejected Your GT Application You May Get One After AllThe First Ford GT Road Car Is Here And It's As Gorgeous As You'd ExpectHere Is The Exclusive Brochure You Get With A Ford GTMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, JalopnikPGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply74 repliesLeave a reply