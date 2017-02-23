The Ford GT Competition Series Looks Like A No-Frills Ferrari KillerFreddy "Tavarish" HernandezToday 4:40pmFiled to: ford gt2017 ford gtcompetition seriesfordgt424EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink All images by Ford Ford just released pictures of their new Ford GT Competition Series, a lightweight, track-focused version of their already bonkers supercar, and it looks every bit as purposeful and menacing as it should to sway the minds and wallets of the fickle supercar buying public. Advertisement The Competition Series is Ford GT’s answer to boutique track-day versions of popular supercars such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Lamborghini Huracan Performante. The GT Competition Series features air conditioning and radio deletes, bare carbon in the door sills, dashboard and exterior stripes, carbon fiber wheels with matching titanium lug nuts, and titanium exhaust tips. You can read the more complete list of specs here. For now, feel free to ogle the pictures that will get you up close to a car most of us will never see, but will likely be on the bedroom walls of kids across the world for years. Dan Gurney Would Be ProudThe Ford GT Competition Series Dumps The Weight To Terrify Every 911 GT3 RS OwnerYour Ridiculously Awesome Ford GT Wallpaper Is Here The Ford GT Puts Out A Stonking 647 Horsepower And Will Do 216 MPHFreddy "Tavarish" Hernandez@apidaonlineTavarish is the founder of APiDA Online and writes and makes videos about buying and selling cool cars on the internet. You can also follow him on Twitter. He won’t mind.Reply42 repliesLeave a reply