GIF

It’s comedians, in cars, pulling heists and street racing. And getting coffee.



So, obviously, this is not an actual Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee episode featuring Vin Diesel and company. It’s Jerry Seinfeld rolling with the Fast Family through the magic of a few crudely edited trailers. Hilarity ensues.

I could see Seinfeld in a Fast 9 cameo! I mean, not really, there’s no way he could get roped into that kind of wackiness. Although the F&F posse did go to New York in the latest movie...