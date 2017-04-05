Enter Uber

But that’s not all.

The messy links between Tyto, Levandowski, and Waymo aside, one of the strangest elements of the saga is how Otto began and how Uber came to acquire it.

Waymo believes Levandowski hatched a plan to launch Otto, in 2015, with Otto co-founder and former Waymo colleague Lior Ron. Waymo’s arbitration filing says that Levandowski began attempts to recruit other Waymo employees for a new venture starting in the summer of 2015.

“[In] approximately August 2015, Levandowski told some Google colleagues that he had been asked to ‘transfer a group of people’ from Google’s self-driving car project to a competing company,” Waymo’s filing states.

In court, Waymo also submitted a declaration from Pierre-Yves Droz, the co-founder of 510 systems (a smaller tech-firm founded also by Levandowski). Droz’s statements pin Levandowski to Uber as early as the summer of 2015.

Droz said he took a walk with Levandowski at Google’s office in early January 2016, and Levandowski “told me specifically that he wanted his new company to have a long-range LiDAR, which is very useful for self-driving truck applications he was interested in.” Levandowski explained that he wanted to “replicate” Waymo’s technology at his new company, according to Droz.

Droz goes on:

This conversation did not surprise me. Mr. Levandowski had previously told me, in or around the summer of 2015, that he had talked with Brian McClendon, an Uber executive involved with their self-driving car project. We were having a dinner at a restaurant near the office, and he told me that it would be nice to create a new self-driving car startup and that Uber would be interested in buying the team responsible for the LiDAR we were developing at Google.

Droz declaration. Photo: Pacer

From there, according to the arbitration filing, Levandowski’s internal overtures about his quest to launch a new project grew louder.



“Google is informed and believes that, by January 2016, [Levandowski and Ron] had increased and expanded their solicitations of Google employees,” the filing states. “As part of these efforts, Levandowski made concerted and repeated efforts to solicit most, if not all, of his direct reports to leave Google.”

During that period, Waymo alleges in its suit, Levandowski downloaded 14,000 files related to Google’s self-driving car design and usted them to create an autonomous system for Otto.

Levandowski abruptly departed Google in January 2016. Days later, on Feb. 1, he officially formed Otto. From there, he immediately got entwined with Uber.

“I want to leave you with the idea that it is possible, it’s absolutely possible that an employee might take something from company number one and go to to company number two, and it’s possible that information was never used at company number two,” Uber’s attorney said.

According to Recode, the same month he started Otto, Levandowski was hired as a consultant to Uber’s self-driving car project. Recode reported that Levandowski was spotted at Uber’s Pittsburgh office in the subsequent weeks.



In other words, Levandowski, within days of leaving a tech giant to launch his own self-driving start-up, agreed to consult a company that’s ostensibly a competitor.

A possible answer to why he’d do that emerged on Tuesday, when Uber revealed in court that, in April 2016, it had signed a confidentiality agreement with Levandowski and Otto over Uber’s “proposed acquisition” of the start-up. This happened right as all of the patent shuffling began with the Tyto/Odin/Pouch-related companies. What’s even more peculiar is that Otto didn’t even officially go public until May 16, 2016.

Photo: PACER

According to the arbitration filing, by May 18, 2016, Otto officially acquired Tyto. Funny timing.

It’s an extraordinary confluence of events—and it happened just weeks after Levandowski left Google, which compensated him $120 million during the period in which he was allegedly also involved in competing self-driving ventures.

So if Google’s accusations are true, Levandowski double-played Google and scored a new owner for his startup and $120 million in the process.

What’s Next?

A couple points are worth stressing here. In a rather candid comment during an interview last fall with Forbes, Levandowski explained—unprompted—that Uber and Otto’s meteoric rise to producing functional autonomous vehicles had nothing to do with Google’s intellectual property.

Q: The question is, Google has been working on this for however many years. You guys (Otto) are a year old or something like that. A: We started in January. How did we catch up? We did not steal any Google IP. Just want to make sure, super clear on that. We built everything from scratch and we have all of the logs to make that—just to be super clear. But this is my fourth autonomy stack. I did the DARPA Grand Challenge.

What isn’t conveyed in the interview is that Otto’s ascendance to self-driving relevancy was seemingly grounded in the efforts of Stojanovski—a longtime acquaintance of Levandowski—and others, nor that Levandowski had links to the company years back.

The connections here are weird and deep, but Uber’s not backing down.

The company said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed that Waymo’s claims were a “baseless attempt to slow down a competitor.” Soon after, Bloomberg reported that Levandowski said at an all-hands meeting that Uber’s autonomous tech is not the product of stolen designs, and he explained to “the company’s engineers that he’d downloaded the files to work from home.”

At a hearing last week, Uber’s attorneys didn’t muster much of an attempt to rebut the claim that Levandowski had in fact downloaded the files.

“I want to leave you with the idea that it is possible, it’s absolutely possible that an employee might take something from company number one and go to to company number two, and it’s possible that information was never used at company number two,” Uber’s attorney, Arturo Gonzalez, said.

If that’s the case, Levandowski did so in spite of the evidence that pins him to competing firms while he was still employed at Google. That could end up being the most interesting revelation in this battle yet.

But, for now, Levandowski’s attorneys have indicated that he plans to plead the Fifth to avoid self-incrimination, potentially making Uber’s defense far more difficult to mount.

A hearing is scheduled early next month on Waymo’s motion for an injunction, which would prevent Uber from using the allegedly stolen tech designs.

Do you anything about Uber, Waymo, or any companies from the twisted web of autonomous driving firms linked to them? Drop me a line at ryan.felton@jalopnik.com or via Signal here.