The East Coast is about to get hit with some kind of nightmare blizzard, but before it did, we had aPatrick GeorgeToday 8:45amFiled to: ImagesAlfa Romeo177EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe East Coast is about to get hit with some kind of nightmare blizzard, but before it did, we had a lot of fun with this 505 horsepower Italian bad boy. Full review coming soon.Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply17 repliesLeave a reply