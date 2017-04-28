Here is a picture of a Mercedes-AMG SLC43 bathed in the golden light of the setting sun because I thought that was a nice way to send it off. Its time came and went and after this model year, it’s probably not coming back.

Unnamed sources speaking with both Car and Driver and Automobile confirmed that the hardtop roadster will not have a successor after this cycle plan. So, if you’ve been dreaming about getting a brand new, compact Mercedes roadster, this is your last chance.

Launched in 1996 as the SLK, the roadster was beloved and popular, competing with the likes of the BMW Z3 and the Porsche Boxster. Mercedes-Benz AMGed it in 2001, giving it the 3.2-liter supercharged V6, which was good for 349 horsepower.

In 2006, we saw the first Black Series Mercedes with the SLK 55 AMG Black Series. It had a 5.5-liter V8 that produced 400 horsepower. Only 100 were made. Thankfully, the Black Series moniker hasn’t become as saturated with new models like AMG has, and the SLK with always have a special place in my heart for being the first.

In 2015, Mercedes decided to rename the SLK to SLC because of... reasons. And now we have reached the end.