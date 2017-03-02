GIF

Bro, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is going to be so hard. Like, went to prison hard. Like if the Demon ran over a diamond it would scratch it, hard. It’s going to have driveline parts that are so much harder because they were “forged” at the racetrack. And wheel hop? Not an issue here.



Hey, it’s Thursday! So time for another SRT Challenger Demon tease. Dodge has been pretty clear that the Demon is a car designed to own straight-line racing. We know that the Demon will launch so hard your face will melt into the seat, and last week we found out that the suspension setup will be tuned exclusively for drag racing.

While we still don’t know how much power the Demon will make, Dodge does know that even with “only” 707 horsepower, the Hellcat’s components sometimes don’t survive an outing at the local drag strip.

To solve that problem, Dodge pulled out all the stops to improve the durability and power delivery of the Demon’s driveline components.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upgraded prop shaft increases torque capacity by 15 percent: Accomplished through the use of high-strength steel, a 20-percent increase in tube thickness and heat treated stub-shafts.

Upgraded differential housing, with 30 percent increased torque capacity: Accomplished through the use of heat-treated A383 aluminum alloy and a higher strength gear set material that has been shot-peened to increase durability and reduce residual stresses.

Upgraded 41-spline half shafts that deliver 20 percent increased torque capacity: Accomplished through the use of increased diameter high-strength low alloy steel and 8-ball joints that improve torque capacity while reducing operating temperatures by more than 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition to these super hard materials, Dodge has developed a solution for the dreaded “wheel hop” that tends to happen when high-powered cars launch out of the gate. Dodge says the Demon is the first production car come with “Launch Assist” that uses the wheel speed sensors to detect slipping. If a slip is detected, the SRT Demon’s control module momentarily reduces engine torque to maximize traction almost instantly, without the driver having to lift.

You hear that, bro? You don’t even have to lift.



Sponsored

Finally, because safety is clearly a priority for a company that is developing a car called the “Demon,” for those that intend on tracking their car regularly Dodge will offer new four-point harness bar, available through Speedlogix. The rear seat is deleted and mounting points are made accessible, making it easy for customers to install the bar without cutting or drilling anything in the car.



That’s hardcore, bro.