Are you an astronaut? I didn’t think so. Because unless you are trained to strap your ass on a rocket and go into outer space, you aren’t ready for the incredible launch force of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.



It is time again for the weekly Dodge news dump/blatant Jalopnik traffic grab on the new Demon. We already know the über-Challenger is going to suck, have optional seats, and come with big ol’ tires for the big beef boys who will drive it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next stop on the Dodge Demon hype train reveals that the new car will launch 35 percent harder than the Hellcat. How will it accomplish such a feat? Through multiplication.

That’s right, math dorks, shit is gonna get multiplied.

Dodge says the Demon will be upgraded with a higher stall speed torque converter and 3.09 rear axle gears. That hardware combined with the huge street legal drag radials, means an 18 percent increase in torque multiplication and twice the grip of the Hellcat.

Sponsored

This, of course, confirms that an automatic transmission will be available, but has not ruled out the possibility of a manual gearbox.



Hold onto your butts.

