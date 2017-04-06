Dodge claims the Challenger SRT Demon is the first factory production car able to run on both premium fuel (91+ octane) and 100 octane. Of course, your neighborhood gas station probably won’t have 100 octane fuel, but most drag strips do and that is where the Demon is designed to vanquish all who oppose it.

Unlike the Hellcat, which has only one fuel pump, the Demon will have two pumps in addition to larger injectors and higher fuel rail pressure. While the fuel system is optimized for 100 octane, Demon owners will have to select and install a special Performance Control Module from the Demon Crate that comes separately.

