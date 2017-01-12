

Clearly not satisfied with the tire-shredding 707 horsepower Challenger Hellcat, Dodge has announced it will summon something called the Challenger SRT Demon at April’s New York Auto Show. It will probably have a billion horsepower and be fueled by the souls of its enemies.



Details are scant at this point, but the 2018 SRT Challenger Demon is clearly designed to surpass the Hellcat in terms of bragging rights. Dodge has made it clear that they have no interest in making an “all around” package, but rather something absolutely dominates when it comes to straight line speed.



Here’s FCA’s Tim Kuniskis, who knows exactly what he’s doing here:

“Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture...The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation.”

Of course, Dodge put together a teaser clip from their website with some Jurassic Park shit of a caged robot beast ready to be released.

