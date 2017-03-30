In addition to all the other crazy shit, that Dodge has outfitted to the Demon to make it the ultimate straight line car, the Demon will be the first-ever, factory production car with a liquid-to-air charge air cooler chiller system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s right, it both cooler and a chiller system. Which I assume means that it can simultaneously cool the engine down while making the driver a bit more chill… and given the demographic for this car, that second part is going to be crucial.



Dodge says that when the Demon is in “Drag Mode”, the air-conditioning system is diverted to chill the engine’s charge air cooling system allowing the Demon to achieve charge air induction temperatures previously unattainable by pressure-charged street-legal production vehicles.



Woosh! Watch all the special effects.