Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing might as well be the Official All-Ages Sport Of Jalopnik. You don’t even need a road license, as the 12-year-old who owns a bunch of men several times his age in this video demonstrates. All you need are more guts than brains and a ride-on kids’ toy. Here’s the showdown from this year’s King of the Hammers event.



King of the Hammers is smack-dab in the middle of the California desert, as it subjects some of the world’s nuttiest off-road racers to both extremely technical rock climbing sections as well as high-speed open desert. Of course, KOH participants tend to come a bit more prepared, with actual safety gear and rollcages.



Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing, on the other hand, is firmly in the “safety third” category. Fortunately, the Barbie Jeep course avoided KOH’s rocky parts and found a nice open hill for battle. As with any desert race, though, the key is to avoid the silt off-line that will grind your little pink Wrangler to a halt.



For the second year in a row, the ultimate kid-car showdown pit kilt-clad members of Jeep Asylum against the less-down-for-butt-rash JK Forum team.



These may be the biggest lunatics at KOH, and that’s really saying something. Who’s crazier, the person willing to thread a Jeep through truck-eating minefields of big rocks, or the big guy clad head-to-tow in bright red long underwear rolling down on a children’s toy?

