Every year, Consumer Reports conducts and releases its Owner Satisfaction Survey, in which we find out how CR subscribers feel about the cars they bought. As in any survey, there are high points and there are low points. And man, are the low points low.

In a roundup coldly titled “7 Cars Owners Regret Buying,” CR said that there were seven cars that people wished they hadn’t bought:

In that survey, we asked owners of 2014-2017 model-year cars if, all things considered, they would buy the same car again. The number that answered “definitely yes” forms the owner satisfaction score. While 70 percent of the respondents in our survey were happy with their choice, many others came away feeling they picked the wrong ride.

Counting down to the most regret-filled model, the cars are:

Jeep Compass

Nissan Pathfinder

Dodge Dart

Chrysler 200

Dodge Grand Caravan

Nissan Frontier

Acura ILX

Here’s what owners of the worst of the bunch, the Acura ILX, had to say about it:

“Lacks acceleration, noisy, poor quality paint, shaky ride... very expensive for the poor quality offered.” “It shifts too soon into higher gear, making acceleration feel sluggish unless under hard acceleration.”

“Road noise is very pronounced. I will be trading the ILX in as soon as I can on something quieter.”



Wow. Hell hath no fury like a car buyer scorned, it seems like.

You can see the full Consumer Reports regretful roundup here.