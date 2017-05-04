“Rare” is thrown around in quite carelessly automotive culture. New cars made in small batches are rare by design. Authentically rare cars aren’t just around in limited quantities, they’re barely known. Obscure. This BMW 1600 GT is one such machine—far less famous than the 2002 or E30 M3, but amazing and significant in its own right.
The BMW 1600 GT is what happens when a German car company grows so quickly it accidentally absorbs an independent Italian scooter maker, and turns his lissome design into one of the coolest sports coupes you’ve never heard of.
Designed by Italians and built by Germans, the 1600 GT is part of the BMW family by adoption. It may not look like any other BMW, but the performance is on-point for a company that would go on to define “sport sedan.” And the whole package comes together for a wonderfully rare driving experience.
(Full disclosure: The opportunity to drive this BMW 1600 GT and many other classic vehicles was made possible by Dietz Motorcraft. Rob Dietz and his team maintain multiple classic car collections that are diverse and full of high-quality examples. Their jobs do not suck. )
What Is It?
Oh, you haven’t heard of the BMW 1600 GT? That’s fine, I hadn’t either and I’m a die-hard, unapologetic BMW fanboy. I’ve been to the museum in Munich, I’ve been to Bimmerfest, I fork over money to them every month for the privilege of driving one of their cars and I can kinda, sorta see where Chris Bangle was coming from with his design choices.
I love me some roundel and I still hadn’t heard of this car, let alone laid eyes on one until I found this fastback beauty, tucked into one of LA’s finest private car collections.
I would come to find out that it was a 1967 BMW 1600 GT, a car that just one year prior did not wear a roundel badge or sport the iconic kidney grille.
You see, the thing about the BMW 1600 GT is that it was only a BMW for two years, 1967 and 1968. It was previously known by another name the Glas 1300 GT—and this is where things get interesting.