The Church -- 'Reptile'
Jason Torchinsky
Today 8:30am
Filed to: Traffic Jams

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we'll provide the jams.

I heard this on the radio while we were in Detroit for the auto show and thought, hey, that's a pretty good song about a reptile. Or at least sort of about reptiles. I mean, they do mention scales and slithering and tongues, which I know are big deals in the reptilian community.

Have a great end of week, pals.

Jason Torchinsky
jason@jalopnik.com
@JasonTorchinsky
Associate Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right now