The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE looks every bit like a weapon of mass trackstruction. Not a week after that street-legal car’s debut does the General show off its racing version. This is the Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R.

This thing is built to what’s called GT4 spec, just a lower cost, lower speed more road-car-relevant homologation class than GT3. We’re already familiar with the mechanical details of the Camaro GT4.R, having reported on them back in February.

The specs are impressive:

Pratt & Miller—the same bunch that helped the previous CTSCC Camaro race car go so fast—developed the new GT4 along with Chevrolet. Its race-tuned LT1 V8 is dry sumped and feeds into a six-speed sequential Xtrac transmission that powers the rear wheels. Pneumatic paddle shifters control that trick transmission, which also comes with adjustable traction control to keep it all out of the wall.

A limited-slip Xtrac differential and two-way adjustable Ohlins Racing coil-over dampers help keep that power on the ground. [...] Brembo brakes with six-piston aluminum monobloc calipers in the front help slow it down before it launches off Circuit of the Americas’ Turn 1 like a rocketship. Adjustable ABS also helps save the driver from certain wall shaped doom. ﻿



Expect to see, or, well, mostly hear this thing in Pirelli World Challenge at the end of the week. Expect to see knockoff lookalikes of this car at your local Autozone parking lot sometime in this summer.