Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Metallic make-up! Raves! A still-optimistic future full of bright colors, oontz-oontz music and shiny accessories! Ugh, I’m having bad flashbacks to every corny fashion magazine I ended up with as a kid. Can you believe this song is twenty years old now?



That being said, I’m not going to pass up any excuse to post a good Porsche 911, no matter how old the music video makes me feel. Get off my lawn, unless you’re doing donuts on it. Then you may stay.



[H/T Ben for the suggestion!]

