The Cars In The Fate Of The Furious Look Damn Near Indestructible Kristen LeeToday 6:59pmFiled to: Fast And FuriousMighty Car ModsThe Fate of the FuriousMovie CarsMovies

The eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, the Fate of the Furious, hasn't hit theaters yet, but that doesn't mean we're not burning with curiosity at what awesome cars will be in the movie. Advertisement It goes without saying that some of the most glorious on-screen cars ever created are the direct results of these movies. A certain orange Veilside Mazda RX-7 comes to mind.The lucky ducks at Mighty Car Mods got the opportunity to tour the workshop where the cars are kept and chat with Dennis McCarthy, a Hollywood movie car builder. That guy's got a cool job. Advertisement If a car needs to be, oh I don't know, sideways for most of a scene, McCarthy is the man you talk to. Check it out.The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on April 14.

Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.