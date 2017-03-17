GIF

Get ready to have your feed clogged with the sound of the Bugatti Chiron’s sixteen cylinders mushing car journalists into their leather-lined bucket seats.

The formal press launch for the Bugatti Chiron, all gazillion dollars and ninety thousand horsepower of it, is going on today. That’s oddly not where this video comes from, spotted by CarScoops showing Chris Harris doing a few runs in the car for Top Gear a little while back:

“It’s insane, isn’t it?” Harris asks the guy recording video in the passenger seat, Hamed al Hashmi. “Absolutely insane.”

“Each part of my body is stuck back there in the seat,” al Hashmi returns.