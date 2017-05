Later this month, BMW will show us a design concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, which it says will give an “exclusive look” at the upcoming coupe. In the meantime, here’s a sketch that doesn’t really tell us much.

“The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up—a slice of pure automotive fascination,” said Krüger. “The 8 Series Coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment. I can tell you today that this will be a true luxury sports coupe.”

This news comes right after we learned that the 6 Series Coupe has been discontinued, leaving an executive coupe-shaped hole in the BMW lineup.