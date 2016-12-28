Photo credit Kurt BradleyThe Best Jalopnik Photography Of 2016Patrick GeorgeToday 2:59pmFiled to: ImagesYear In ReviewMotorsports277EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou may also likeJalopnikThe Most Popular Jalopnik Stories Of 2016JalopnikWatch This Supercut Of 2016's Worst Red Light RunnersJalopnikThe Biggest Winners And Losers In Cars In 2016JalopnikHow Do You Quiet Your Inner Road Rage Demon?AdvertisementWe live in the last great age of human driving. The goal around here, most of the time, is to make sure it’s captured as artfully as possible. Advertisement Here’s a roundup of some of the best photographs from our staff and contributors throughout the year. I’ll get out of the way and let the pics do the talking. Please enjoy. Kurt Bradley Raz Krog Raz Krog Raz Krog Raphael Orlove Kurt Bradley Kurt Bradley Mark Victor Arnold Michael Roselli Michael Roselli Michael Roselli Michael Roselli Kristen Lee Kristen Lee Appearance Damien Harvey Damien Harvey Justin Westbrook DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES Stef Schrader DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES DW Burnett/PUPPYKNUCKLES Raphael Orlove Kurt Bradley Raphael Orlove Raphael Orlove Kurt Bradley Raphael Orlove Kristen Lee Kristen Lee Mike Roselli Mike Roselli Kristen Lee Raphael Orlove Jared Auslander Mike Roselli Raphael Orlove Raphael Orlove Our Annual YearThe Most Popular Jalopnik Stories Of 2016The Biggest Car Technology Stories Of The Year And What's NextThe Very Best Jalopnik Stories Of 2016 Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply27 repliesLeave a replyAdvertisement