If you’re still sad about Audi’s Le Mans prototype effort going the way of the dodo, Audi has a mild consolation prize. It’s an R8 in Audi Sport racing colors, just like the R8s, R10s and others that you dearly miss seeing compete. Now you can live like Dieselgate never happened, and never forced any major cuts to Audi’s racing programs.
