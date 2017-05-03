You may recall that back in mid-March, mechanic-host Edd China announced that he was leaving the popular car-flipping show Wheeler Dealers because of his fear that the network in charge, Velocity, wanted to dumb the show down to the shitty level that defines too many car shows. Edd’s former co-host, Mike Brewer, is dealing with all this by calling Edd a “traitor.” Drama!
