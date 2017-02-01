Exclusive image credits: @Supercar_Driver

Remember the Lykan Hypersport, the strange car that we first saw in the Furious 7 trailer? Well, here are some gorgeous photos of it frolicking in the UAE.



Professional driver Oliver James Webb worked with the UAE government to close down the famous mountain passage, Jebel Jais, in order to get some clean shots of it. Have you seen pictures of this road? It looks like it was built on Mars.

We don’t really know much more about the Lykan Hypersport other than the fact that it allegedly has a $3.4 million price tag and a 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six sourced from RUF. Patrick thinks it sounds bad. I don’t really know what he’s talking about.

Supposedly the car has 750 horsepower and it will do zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds. That’s cool, I guess.

“The Lykan W motors was incredible, a visual spectacle and very powerful to drive,” Webb wrote to me in an email.

He went on to say that the CEO of W Motors, which makes the Lykan, went with the crew to Ras Al Khaimah. There, they were able to race up the Jebel Jais at full speed.

This is the shit that we all dream of.