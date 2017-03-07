Photo Credits: RUF

Long before Singer and other outfits were reimagining classic Porsches, there was RUF. Now the standalone automaker has unveiled what looks like a restomod 911 but is actually a completely unique, all-carbon fiber car on its own (not-Porsche) platform with 700 horsepower and a top speed of 225 mph.

In 1987, RUF created the legendary CTR “Yellow Bird.” It had a twin-turbo motor with 450 hp and topped out at 211 mph. It’s now 30 years later, and RUF has set another monster upon us with a striking similarity to the original CTR. However, unlike all its other creations, RUF says that the fully carbon fiber body is completely bespoke and shares no components with any Porsche.



While the body may be all original, the motor is a twin-turbo 3.6-liter, water-cooled Mezger engine (that’s a Porsche designation for those not familiar with the legendary engineer) with a total output of 700 HP and 649 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and the car only weighs 2640 lbs. RUF says a the CTR should sprint to 60 in 3.5 seconds and top out at a staggering 225 mph.



The CTR sits on the signature RUF five-spoke wheels, and the retro theme continues on the interior with round-face gauges that and a three-spoke steering wheel that reference the original Yellow Bird.



Only 30 copies will be made with an estimated price of 750,000 Euro or approximately $793,000. According to Road and Track, RUF is recognized as an automaker by both the NHTSA and EPA, so there is a good chance that a few example of the new CTR will end up in the States.

