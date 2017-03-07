The 700 HP, 225 MPH, All-Carbon RUF CTR Isn't Built Off A PorscheTom McParlandToday 11:34amFiled to: Geneva Motor Show2017 RUF CTRRUFPorscheSinger13319EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credits: RUF Long before Singer and other outfits were reimagining classic Porsches, there was RUF. Now the standalone automaker has unveiled what looks like a restomod 911 but is actually a completely unique, all-carbon fiber car on its own (not-Porsche) platform with 700 horsepower and a top speed of 225 mph. Advertisement In 1987, RUF created the legendary CTR “Yellow Bird.” It had a twin-turbo motor with 450 hp and topped out at 211 mph. It’s now 30 years later, and RUF has set another monster upon us with a striking similarity to the original CTR. However, unlike all its other creations, RUF says that the fully carbon fiber body is completely bespoke and shares no components with any Porsche. While the body may be all original, the motor is a twin-turbo 3.6-liter, water-cooled Mezger engine (that’s a Porsche designation for those not familiar with the legendary engineer) with a total output of 700 HP and 649 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and the car only weighs 2640 lbs. RUF says a the CTR should sprint to 60 in 3.5 seconds and top out at a staggering 225 mph. The CTR sits on the signature RUF five-spoke wheels, and the retro theme continues on the interior with round-face gauges that and a three-spoke steering wheel that reference the original Yellow Bird. Advertisement Only 30 copies will be made with an estimated price of 750,000 Euro or approximately $793,000. According to Road and Track, RUF is recognized as an automaker by both the NHTSA and EPA, so there is a good chance that a few example of the new CTR will end up in the States. Recommended StoriesWe're Still Fascinated With The RUF YellowbirdPathetic Super Expensive Sports Car Tops Out At Just 176 MPHMeet The Master Craftsman Who Makes The Engines For Singer's 911sTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply133 repliesLeave a reply