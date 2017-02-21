You can take your League of Extraordinary Gentleman and your Knights of the Round Table and whatever other groups with cool names and banish them from the kingdom or whatever, because there’s a new angry little Toyota Yaris and it’s built by the Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nurburgring.



It’s not exactly clear whether Toyota plans to bring the Yaris Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nurburgring, or just Yaris GRMN, to liberate the States. What is exactly clear is that this new car has a 1.8-liter supercharged engine slicing up the road with over 200 horsepower, almost exactly double that of the 106 hp standard car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s not much else detail about the car just yet and we’ll find out more next month at the Geneva Motor Show. Pretty much all we learned is the engine and name. In the meantime, just know that if you try to pronounce the Yaris GRMN name in abbreviated form, it sounds like you’re growling.

With the racing team behind Toyota’s WRC efforts in the name, as well as ‘Nurburgring’, 200 supercharged horsepower is pretty much all I need to know for any future automotive purchase considerations. That is, if us Americans are ever let into the honorable Masters of the Nuruburgring knighthood.