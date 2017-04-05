Remember the IDx concept that would have been the return of the affordable Nissan sports coupe? We are never getting that, but you will be able to buy a brand new Nissan 370Z “Heritage Edition” that is exactly the same as all the other ones but with more stripes!

In case you forgot, Nissan still makes the 370Z sports car. It is the same car that has been on sale since 2009. While other two-door coupes like the Mustang and Camaro have undergone huge generational updates in the past eight years or so, Nissan has decided to pretty much leave the Z alone.

But man, if you have been waiting and waiting for the right moment to buy a brand new 370Z Nissan has a treat for you! Presenting the 2018 370Z Heritage Edition! It’s yellow or black, with stripes and graphics. The interior is also yellow and black. It seems that Nissan has been missing out on honeybee enthusiast coupe market all these years.

The engine is the same as it still makes 332 HP and you can have either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic. But if you choose the three-pedal version you will get an Exedy clutch! Remember those from Sport Compact Car magazine? Can I get a giant STILLEN sticker across the windshield too?



The 370Z will make its debut at the New York Auto Show alongside the GT-R Track edition. Pricing has not been released, but since the base model 370Z currently starts at $30,855, you can probably expect the “Heritage Edition” to be a few grand above that as I have a hard time imaging Nissan charging you much more for stripes and special paint.