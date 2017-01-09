The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Is The One You WantKristen LeeToday 11:18amFiled to: Mercedes-AMG GTMercedesAMGMercedes-AMG GT CMercedes AMG GT558EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Predictably, the Mercedes-AMG GT family is growing and growing fast. Remember when there was only one version? Now there’s the Roadster, the GT C Roadster, the GT S and the GT R. And one more addition announced today: the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe. Advertisement Basically, think of it as the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster that we saw back in September, but for people who hate the sunshine on their heads. It will slot comfortably between the GT S and the hardcore GT R, which is kind of where you want to be. You always want to go middle child. Powered by the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the GT C makes 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. It’ll hit 60 from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds and top out at 197 MPH. It even has active rear-axle steering. Advertisement In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Mercedes-AMG will launch the GT C in a special “Edition 50,” which will include a run of 50 AMG GT Cs and 50 AMG GT C Roadsters in that gunmetal gray.The base AMG GT model and the GT S both get power boosts as well: up to 469 HP and 515 HP. Pretty minor, but there all the same.Woo, family! Pictured: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 I Miss The SLSMaybe Your Cheap-Ass Self Can Afford A Mercedes AMG GT Now First Drive: Mercedes-AMG GT Isn't A 911 Fighter, It's More Than ThatMercedes-AMG GT Roadster: This Is ItKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply55 repliesLeave a reply