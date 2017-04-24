Whether or not you put any stock into Nürburgring lap time bragging rights, a record-setting time of 7:43.8 by the all-new 2018 Honda Civic Type R means seriously impressive performance. And unlike the previous title holder, Americans will be able to actually purchase this ‘Ring champ at their local dealership.
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R Is The New Front-Wheel Drive Nürburgring King
Whether or not you put any stock into Nürburgring lap time bragging rights, a record-setting time of 7:43.8 by the all-new 2018 Honda Civic Type R means seriously impressive performance. And unlike the previous title holder, Americans will be able to actually purchase this ‘Ring champ at their local dealership.