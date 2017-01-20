The 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Is Quite BeautifulRaphael OrloveToday 9:53amFiled to: 2018 Ford MustangFord MustangFord13410EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Ford unexpectedly took the cover off of the 2018 Ford Mustang convertible today (once more not at an auto show), showing what the drop-top version of the refreshed model looks like. It’s lovely and I don’t care what anyone else says. This is the version that gets a sharper new face, bent taillights and no V6. Yep, the V6 is dead, sticking with only the 2.30liter turbo four with 310 horsepower and the 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with 435 horsepower. Those figures are unchanged from before. What’s new here is the look, which is not a small part of the Mustang experience. Advertisement Advertisement While perhaps my coworkers think it looks sad, I am currently quite into how this thing looks.Of course, since this is a Mustang, I will like the car for the week or so before these cars are absolutely everywhere and I get extremely tired of them and I think they just look boring like all other old Mustangs.Grool For NowHere's The Sad New Face Of The 2018 Ford MustangWhy We Didn't Get The 2018 Ford Mustang At The Detroit Auto Show Press DaysThe 2018 Ford Mustang Kills The V6 But Gets Magnetic RideRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply134 repliesLeave a reply