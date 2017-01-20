Ford unexpectedly took the cover off of the 2018 Ford Mustang convertible today (once more not at an auto show), showing what the drop-top version of the refreshed model looks like. It’s lovely and I don’t care what anyone else says.



This is the version that gets a sharper new face, bent taillights and no V6.



Yep, the V6 is dead, sticking with only the 2.30liter turbo four with 310 horsepower and the 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with 435 horsepower. Those figures are unchanged from before. What’s new here is the look, which is not a small part of the Mustang experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While perhaps my coworkers think it looks sad, I am currently quite into how this thing looks.

Of course, since this is a Mustang, I will like the car for the week or so before these cars are absolutely everywhere and I get extremely tired of them and I think they just look boring like all other old Mustangs.