Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy’s ZL1 is already a total monster on the track, but now the brand is offering a 1LE performance package which could very possibly mean we all need to brace ourselves for the beastliest Camaro to ever hit the streets.

Advertisement

Chevrolet’s 1LE packages for the Camaro are all about making the car better in the twisties. And since the Camaro ZL1 already seems like a beast on the track, it comes as no surprise that the 1LE track package brings in some heavy-duty hardware.

The most obvious change with the 1LE package is the big one-piece carbon fiber wing and massive integrated front dive planes— additions that likely provide significant downforce benefits for maximum cornering grip. Roadshow reports that the satin black hood, mirrors and wheels are also part of the 1LE package, as is the exposed carbon fiber hood extractor.

Photo: Chevrolet

The ZL1 1LE’s engine bay houses the same 650 horsepower, 650 lb-ft 6.2-liter LT4 V8 (mated to a six-speed manual) as the standard ZL1, but the track package does offer a number of significant mechanical changes, particularly in the suspension department.

Advertisement

For one, the 1LE adds standard Multimatic DSSV dampers with adjustable ride height up front. On top of that there are adjustable camber plates, an adjustable rear sway bar, and enormous Goodyear Eagle F1 tires (305 section up front and 325 out back). That’s a freaking foot wide! Each rear tire!

Photo: Chevrolet

There’s also some weight savings to the 1LE package, as Roadshow reports that the Zl1 1LE shaves 60 pounds from the standard car thanks to a lighter rear bench, and especially thanks to the updated suspension bits.



Photo: Chevrolet

The car tech site reports that the 1LE cuts three seconds off of GM’s 2.9-mile Milford road course lap times compared with the regular ZL1, so clearly those aero and suspension improvements are doing their job.

Advertisement

Sponsored

No word on how much the 1LE package will add to the standard ZL1's $61,140 base price, but the Camaro SS 1LE’s ZL1 package adds $6,500 to the base price, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the ZL1 1LE cost close to 70 grand.