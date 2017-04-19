There was a point where I thought simply owning an M car was cool enough. Apparently, that isn’t the case anymore, because BMW keeps pumping out M Plus Some More models that make me feel a simple M car is now inadequate somehow. The latest offender is this, the 2018 BMW M4 CS. For the people who missed out on the BMW M4 GTS, or something.
