The M4 CS is not just an M-car. It’s better. From BMW:

The M4 CS also sees BMW M GmbH introducing a new nomenclature for its models. Positioned above the standard M models will be the performance-boosted Competition versions. Then come the CS special-edition models, a notch higher still. Positioned on top are the performance-maximising “brand shapers” which display a clear motor sport or club sport character but are also fully road legal.

Here are the stats: power has been raised (minimally) to 460 horsepower. Zero to 62 mph is achieved in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 174 mph. The DCT gearbox comes standard and a manual cannot be had here. Sorry.

Light-alloy wheels, designed especially for the M4 CS, also come standard with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The interior is supposedly still nice because “no M4 CS driver will need to compromise on the nicer things in life.” I should hope not!

Everything on the outside has been aggro’d up to reflect the super-duper-sporty nature of this revolutionary and ground-breaking M4 special edition. Carbon fiber sharp angles everywhere! Don’t cut yourself on all that edge!

The car costs €116,900; official U.S. pricing has not been announced, but that’s approximately $125,000. Yeah, go, buy it. Be different. And dare people to say the words, “But M4 GTS,” around you.

Here, enjoy some more high-contrast photos of it.