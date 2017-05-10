If you took a lovely Alfa Romeo Giulia and stretched it out vertically, you’d basically get the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. It’s Alfa Romeo’s first foray into the dark and corrupt world of SUVs, and now we know how much blood money Alfa wants for it.

For the base model Stelvio, with the 2.0-liter engine good for 280 horsepower, you can expect to shell out $41,995. The Stelvio Ti, which offers bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, black trim and some other aesthetic features I can’t be bothered to copy down will cost $43,995.

Before you ask, no pricing for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, with the delicious 510-horsepower V6, was announced. Let’s just assume $12,000. Or $90,000. Yep. Probably between those numbers somewhere.

These prices put the Stelvio squarely in the midst of the standard Jaguar F-Pace (which is good), Mercedes-Benz GLC (which is fine), BMW X3 (which is fine), Volvo XC60 (probably good? We haven’t driven it yet) and a base base base model Porsche Macan, which nobody wants, but once you add very expensive options, it is very good. You can have any of those cars—or you can have an Alfa Romeo... SUV! It’s pretty much the same thing.