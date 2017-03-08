Photo credits: Subaru

Did you just buy the all-new Impreza? It’s really nice and impressive, but do you even rugged, bro? I mean how are you going to scale some sick trails, and wear your North Face in a hatchback? Should have waited for the all new 2017 Crosstrek, bro.



In case you missed it, Subaru dropped a bomb on us in Geneva in between all the supercars and ultra luxury vehicles with the all-new 2018 Crosstrek. I mean this is a really serious off-road machine okay? It has 8.66 inches (220mm) of ground clearance. The Mercedes Landaulet? It might have locking differentials and all, but how are you going to camp with that open top? A bear is totally going to mess you up.



Seriously, don’t fuck with bears.



Anyway, the all new Subaru Crosstrek might ride on the same platform and have the same powertrain and the exact same dimensions as the Impreza hatchback, but this puppy has an “X-Mode” all wheel drive. That’s like having X-Men in your differentials. Naturally, Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system displays some kind of superhuman mutant powers in the snow. Wolverine better watch his ass if he encounters a Crosstrek in the Canadian wilderness.



The all new Crosstrek will also be available with Subaru’s Eyesight safety package, Starlink infotainment and all the other goodies that you can find on the much less rugged sedan and hatchback versions and should be hitting your local dealership in the coming months.

