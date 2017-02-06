General Motors’ European branch just revealed the 2017 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer, the same wagon that we spotted cruising around Los Angeles a while back. Why was this gorgeous European long roof in California? Because chances are very good that this is our next Buick Regal wagon.



Here’s the car, seen in these pics with Opel, Vauxhall and Holden badges; a Buick release in the U.S. and China would make four, so this wagon would be quite prolific.

The Sports Tourer will be powered by either a four-cylinder or V6 engine and be offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The AWD models will even have a torque vectoring system similar to the Ford Focus RS. The only transmission mentioned for the European market is an eight-speed automatic, so don’t hold your breath for a three-pedal Regal wagon here.

Despite the fact that this wagon looks huge and offers a massive 68 cubic feet of cargo space, the new platform is reportedly 440 pounds lighter than the previous generation model.

The official reveal will be at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but in the meantime let’s all dream about some Buick wagon goodness.