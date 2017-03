As of now, there are two GT-Rs that you can purchase brand new: the “base model” Premium with a starting price of about $110,000 and the hardcore NISMO that stickers for around $175,000. That is quite a price gap between the two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nissan has figured out how to offer a middle ground between what they call the “touring” car and the “race” model with the 2017 GT-R Track Edition for $129,585 (including destination). Now don’t let the name fool you! This isn’t some gutted out, lightweight model, although that would be cool; rather, it’s the best of both worlds between the Premium and the NISMO.

The Track Edition retains the same engine tune as the base car with 565 HP and 467 lb-ft of torque but adds some NISMO bits to sharpen the handling and increase the visual punch. The suspension is also NISMO-tuned by reducing weight and increasing the roll stiffness. Also included in the Track Edition are NISMO 20-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in NISMO-spec tires. You also get a carbon fiber spoiler and NISMO front fenders.



Inside, the Track Edition gets special leather wrapped Recaro front seats and “simplified switches.” However, the Track Edition keeps the BOSE stereo and noise cancellation of the base car which should make it a bit more civilized around town compared to the NISMO version.



Sponsored

And you’re still getting performance that can beat the crap out of most exotics, including ones that cost two and three times as much. The GT-R may be old, and heavy, but it’s hard to take down.

The Nissan GT-R Track Edition will make its debut at the New York International Auto Show and will be available for purchase by special order only.