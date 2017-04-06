The Honda Civic Si coupe and sedan will occupy the spot in between the regular Civic and the ridiculous Type R. Despite being the first turbocharged Si, the new model has the same 205 horsepower output of the car it replaces. Lame.
The 2017 Honda Civic Si Will Have A Somewhat Disappointing 205 Horsepower
You may also like
Recent from Tom McParland
- 7
- 368
- 27K
Jalopnik · Tom McParland
I Won The Lottery But I'm Trying To Be Smart About Money! What Car Should I Buy?
- 2
- 106
- 9.5K
Jalopnik · Tom McParland