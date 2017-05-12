The number of new cars you can buy with a manual in the United States dwindles by the year, but, thankfully, Honda has kept a manual-only option in the new 2017 Honda Civic Si models. And they are very reasonably priced, too. Fun doesn’t always have to be expensive, friends.

Advertisement

To reiterate, the new Si models will come with a 1.5-liter, direct-injected and turbocharged DOHC in-line 4-cylinder engine, good for 205 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. Manual only. Plus, the sedan and the coupe will cost exactly the same.



As you can see from the handy chart that Honda provided, you’d only have to spend $200 extra for a set of summer tires. That’s not bad at all!

Advertisement

This puts the new Si in the same price range as a Ford Focus ST (fun!) or a Subaru BRZ (haven’t driven it yet, but should be fun!).

That should give many of us something to consider.