That 1,000 Horsepower Mercedes-AMG Hypercar Is Officially Called The 'Project One'Kristen LeeToday 10:12amFiled to: Mercedes-AMG Project OneMercedes-AMGAMG404EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screengrab via Mercedes-AMG.com We had a profile of the thing back in September and no name. Now we have a rear end and a name. Progress! Mercedes-AMG announced that the newest planned fast-fast two-seater with the Formula One-derived drivetrain will be named the Mercedes-AMG Project One. It will be accompanied with “a purely electric and wheel selective front axle drive concept” that will supposedly make more than 1,000 combined horsepower.What is it with all these cars and the 1,000-HP claims? You’ve got the Lucid car and Faraday Future’s FF 91. 1,000 must look good from a marketing standpoint: nice and round and satisfying to use when counting things. Advertisement Advertisement I guess the “One” moniker is there in case Mercedes-AMG makes more, and then can just keep naming them in sequence. Two. Three. Four. You get the idea.Or, just like, “Formula One.” Either/or. I dunno. It’s a boring name either way.AMG Teaching Us To CountAston Martin AM-RB 001: Meet Aston Martin And Red Bull Racing's Insane V12 MonsterThere's Going To Be A Mercedes-AMG Formula One-Inspired Hyper Machine Mercedes To Rub In F1 Success With A Gullwing Hypercar: ReportKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply40 repliesLeave a reply