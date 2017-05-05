The Texas senate just voted to get rid of the state’s mandatory vehicle safety inspection, The Houston Chronicle reports. This means all noble Texans should get ready to head to a scrapyard, buy whatever clapped out piece of crap their heart has been yearning for all these years, and enjoy the open road. The shoulder of the open road, if we’re honest.
The newspaper says the Senate voted 27-4 to approve Senate Bill 1588, which calls for the removal of a 67 year-old statewide policy mandating vehicle safety inspections for personal vehicles.