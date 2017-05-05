State Senator Don Huffines told the Houston Chronicle that it all comes down to saving taxpayers money—$130 million to be exact. That’s how much he says Texans are paying annually for what Huffines calls “a procedure that has proven to have no discernible safety benefit to drivers.”

He took it even further than that, going on to criticize the policy, declaring: “I look at this as an unnecessary procedure that should be eliminated.”

Of course, despite the slew of votes in support of the Bill, not everyone was thrilled that the road may soon be filled with crap-cans. Senator Eddie Lucio went so far as to say he’s “going to have trouble sleeping knowing that there will be thousands of dangerous vehicles on the road.”

The Bill, which still has to go through the House before it could go into effect in March of 2018, applies only to personal vehicles. Commercial vehicles would still be subject to annual safety inspections, and smog testing would continue in 17 counties.