The day of reckoning is nigh. From 7-9 p.m. in the evening of Saturday, April 15, I will be hosting an automotive trivia night in (yes, in) the New York Auto Show. It’s going to be a fun one, not a punitive one where I yell at you for not knowing how many main bearings are in a Delage Grand Prix car. (There are nine.)



Since this will be actually inside the Javits Convention Center, you’ll have to buy a ticket to the New York Auto Show to get into this event, but it’s free once you’re in the show. We’ll be in the back by Mitsubishi, past the big shrine to the Evo in the north hall.



We’ll have ringers to help join you in your trivia teams from our own Jalopnik staff and other car people we know, so you’ll get to rub shoulders with some of the smartest car experts around. Also a NASCAR driver.

RSVP here on this Google form and get ready to flex your brain. This will be fun, and will include a lot of reasoning out the right answer, rather than just having a lot of odd facts memorize.

