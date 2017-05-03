Back in March, we highlighted an issue that could plague Tesla as it approached the production of its Model 3 sedan: A backlog of body shop repairs. The company said today that it’s planning to address the issue, in part, by opening the first Tesla-owned repair shops.
Jalopnik · Ryan Felton
