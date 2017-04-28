“I definitely did not depart because I had lost interest in working,” Klaus Grohmann, the head of Tesla’s contentious but critical manufacturing arm in Germany, told Reuters. This is what happens when you butt heads with Elon Musk.
Up until this week, Grohmann was the head of Grohmann Automation, the designer of several of Tesla’s critical automated manufacturing systems. It was absorbed into Tesla before becoming a perpetual thorn in the California’s company’s side as its union demanded better wages, threatened to strike and, apparently, Mr. Grohmann got into it with Elon.