Photo credit: Getty

Tesla owners with Autopilot were able to set the feature’s cruise control up to 5 mph over speed limits on roadways. According to Electreck, that won’t be the case anymore.

Advertisement

As part of a new update to the Autopilot system, Tesla is tweaking the feature to ensure it follows speed limits to a T. From Electreck:

Some owners have been receiving the new update since last week. Owners of Tesla vehicles equipped with Autopilot were able to set the speed of the Autopilot’s ‘Traffic-Aware Cruise Control’ feature to up to 5 mph over the speed limit on roads and non-divided highways. Now they are restricted to follow the speed limit exactly without the 5 mph leeway. On highways, the speed limit doesn’t have a direct effect on the Autopilot’s speed. The speed is still limited by the Autopilot’s overall 90 mph speed limit.

The updates come as the company is planning to roll out an “Enhanced Autopilot,” which The Verge says will match the car’s speed to traffic conditions, change lanes without notice from the driver — and now, at the speed limit. A message was left with a Tesla spokesperson seeking comment.