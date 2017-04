In February, Lee Tada and her boyfriend were being driven by her chauffeur in the back of her Model X when they crashed into a guardrail, spun 180 degrees and were hit by another car head on, she posted on WeChat this weekend.

Lee and her boyfriend heard the car’s battery cells exploding beneath them, but they couldn’t open the X’s rear Falcon wing doors, stuck shut. They escaped through the front, just moments before the car caught fire.

Lee says that she was in a state of shock at the time and that her boyfriend had to help pull her out of the car.

Here is the dramatic video of the fire, posted Sunday by Electrek and showing Lee’s face bloody from what she says is a broken nose. By her own account, she had it easy; her driver, she claims, was hospitalized for more than a month after his airbag didn’t deploy.

Tesla’s official comment is even-handed but still cites the owner, saying that all cars can catch on fire so this isn’t a big deal:



“We are glad our customer and their passengers are safe. Working closely with authorities to facilitate their report, we have found that the debris field and damage observed indicate a very high speed collision, which can result in fire damage to any kind of vehicle, not just electric vehicles. In fact, the other car in this incident (a gasoline-powered car) also caught on fire. Incidents of fires are far more likely to occur in traditional gasoline-powered vehicles than in electric vehicles.”



Tesla has a sometimes defensive relationship with owners making claims about its cars getting into crashes. I don’t know how many times someone has found their Model Whatever crashed through a wall and blamed Autopilot, rather than just getting their accelerator and brake pedals confused. Tesla works hard to discredit these claims.