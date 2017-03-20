Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Quarter-Mile Record In 10.638 SecondsRyan FeltonToday 6:35pmFiled to: TeslaModel SWorld Record123EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Tesla’s new Ludicrous+ mode is being attributed to a goddamn crazy fast quarter-mile run of 10.726 seconds, a new world record that lasted briefly, before another Model S P100D managed to shatter that time as well. According to Electrek, DragTimes filmed two races with two different Model S P100Ds running against a Camaro ZL1 and a BMW 550i, and Tesla’s electric car managed to break the four-door production car record in the quarter-mile with a 10.723 second run.And then, as Electrek pointed out, the record was broken again on the same day by a stock 2017 Tesla Model S P100D. It did the deed in 10.638s at 124.65 mph. The vehicle, according to DragTimes, had “no changes to anything, original interior, original wheels, [and] original tires”:Just a shade over 10 seconds, right out of the factory. Not bad at all. Recommended StoriesTesla Already Destroyed Faraday Future's 0-60 TimeTesla's Model S P100D Updated 2.4 Seconds To 60 MPH Time Is So Fucking Quick What Is The Quickest Zero-To-60 Time Possible For A Street Car?Ryan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikPGP Fingerprint: C2D6 26D4 7E43 ADD2 9229 23F7 CE72 0426 0831 BC76|PGP Key