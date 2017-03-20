GIF

Tesla’s new Ludicrous+ mode is being attributed to a goddamn crazy fast quarter-mile run of 10.726 seconds, a new world record that lasted briefly, before another Model S P100D managed to shatter that time as well.



According to Electrek, DragTimes filmed two races with two different Model S P100Ds running against a Camaro ZL1 and a BMW 550i, and Tesla’s electric car managed to break the four-door production car record in the quarter-mile with a 10.723 second run.

And then, as Electrek pointed out, the record was broken again on the same day by a stock 2017 Tesla Model S P100D. It did the deed in 10.638s at 124.65 mph. The vehicle, according to DragTimes, had “no changes to anything, original interior, original wheels, [and] original tires”:

Just a shade over 10 seconds, right out of the factory. Not bad at all.